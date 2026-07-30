Scottsdale cracks down on 911 misuse starting August 1, violators could face criminal charges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale is cracking down on people who misuse 911 starting August 1.

A new ordinance targets repeat callers who use the emergency line for non-emergencies, such as parking complaints or city service issues.

Police say knowingly abusing 911 could become a crime. Violators may also have to pay for the emergency response. Scottsdale Police public information officer Aaron Bolin said it would be a Class 1 misdemeanor if someone is found to be in violation. That means a person could face up to six months in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

“This new ordinance is not meant to only be a punishment. We're trying to get the education and the word out there so people know it's illegal to misuse 911 so that people with true emergencies are calling 911 and that way we can get help to them much, much faster,” Bolin said.

If a dispatcher thinks someone is misusing 911, they’ll escalate it to an officer to investigate. They’ll look at whether the person made the call in good faith, how many times that person has called and the circumstances around it all.

“We're looking to curb any misuse and keep those 911 lines open for true emergencies,” Bolin said.

Learn more here.

Scottsdale cracking down on 911 calls

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