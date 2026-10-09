Scottsdale school board votes to close Laguna Prep, parents vow to make final year count

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Parents at Laguna Elementary say they are heartbroken after the Scottsdale School Board voted 3-2 to close their campus at the end of the school year.

But parents vow to make their final year at the school a memorable one.

A message put out on social media to parents says "Our hearts our heavy."

"We still have a school year together and we intend to make it one filled with joy, connection, celebration and plenty of Laguna spirit," the message said.

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Before the decision, parents repeatedly asked the board to delay action and take more time to review the data. Despite those pleas, the board moved forward with a vote to close Laguna and Copper Ridge schools at the end of the school year. The board said they chose that option because it impacted the fewest students and saved the most money.

“My deep heart is with the people who are going to be hurting in transition,” Scottsdale Unified Governing Board President Donna Lewis said.

At Laguna, PTO leaders say they want to make the school's final year memorable for students and families.

Some parents said they are considering leaving the district.

Micah Desjardins, a Laguna parent with an autistic son, said the school's location and close relationships with staff gave his family peace of mind.

“The school is three minutes from my house if something goes wrong. The teacher has my cell phone and I have hers. That doesn’t happen everywhere.” Desjardins said.

He said he may look at other options, including potentially private school.

Questions remain about what will happen to the Laguna campus. District leaders have not yet announced future plans for the property.

One thing is certain: Hundreds of Scottsdale students will attend different schools beginning next fall.