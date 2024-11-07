What Prop. 312 means for Arizona property owners

Proposition 312 will most likely pass following Tuesday's election. If it officially passes, property owners could apply for a property tax refund if the City, Town, or County does not enforce laws like illegal camping or loitering.

Prop 312 was on the ballot after many in the Valley saw the homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix, known as "The Zone", cleaned up following a court order.

On Wednesday ABC15 talked to the Goldwater Institute, who played a big role in getting the proposition on the ballot, and the Arizona Housing Coalition. Both have very different stances on Prop 312.

