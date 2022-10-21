Valley voter guide for the 2022 Arizona General Election

PHOENIX — The 2022 General Election is quickly approaching. Here are key dates, candidate profiles for many of the major races, and other things voters should know before heading to the polls.

KEY DATES

Early voting begins/ballots mailed if requested: Oct. 12, 2022



Deadline to request ballot-by-mail: Oct. 28, 2022, at 5 p.m.



Election date: Nov. 8, 2022

WHERE TO VOTE

Voting centers and ballot drop boxes can be found online for Maricopa County HERE.



For Pima County, click HERE.



For all other counties, click HERE.



VOTER REGISTRATION

The deadline to register to vote has passed. You can check your voter registration status online HERE.

KEY RACES

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

ABC15

Kari Lake/Katie Hobbs discuss key issues for Arizona including the border, abortions, and inflation.

Candidate profiles: Kari Lake answers voter questions gathered by ABC15.

Candidate profiles: Katie Hobbs answers voter questions gathered by ABC15.

RACE FOR SECRETARY OF STATE

Candidate profiles: Adrian Fontes, Democrat, is running for Secretary of State.

Candidate profiles: Mark Finchem, Republican, is running for Secretary of State.

RACE FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL

Candidate profiles: Kris Mayes, Democrat, is running for Attorney General.

Candidate profiles: Abe Hamadeh, Republican, is running for Attorney General.

RACE FOR STATE TREASURER

Candidate profile: Kimberly Yee, Republican, is running for State Treasurer.

Candidate profile: Martín Quezada, Democrat, is running for State Treasurer.

RACE FOR SENATE SEAT

ABC15's profiles on incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, Republican Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor will air Friday evening on ABC15.

The three also participated in a debate in early October.

Watch that full debate in the player below:

FULL VIDEO: Arizona U.S. Senate debate

For more election coverage from ABC15, click here.

The Secretary of State's Office has additional resources on races and measures across Arizona online here.