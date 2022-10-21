Valley voter guide for the 2022 Arizona General Election

PHOENIX — The 2022 General Election is quickly approaching. Here are key dates, candidate profiles for many of the major races, and other things voters should know before heading to the polls.
KEY DATES
- Early voting begins/ballots mailed if requested: Oct. 12, 2022
- Deadline to request ballot-by-mail: Oct. 28, 2022, at 5 p.m.
- Election date: Nov. 8, 2022
WHERE TO VOTE
- Voting centers and ballot drop boxes can be found online for Maricopa County HERE.
- For Pima County, click HERE.
- For all other counties, click HERE.
VOTER REGISTRATION
- The deadline to register to vote has passed. You can check your voter registration status online HERE.
KEY RACES
RACE FOR GOVERNOR
Kari Lake/Katie Hobbs discuss key issues for Arizona including the border, abortions, and inflation.
Candidate profiles: Kari Lake answers voter questions gathered by ABC15.
Candidate profiles: Katie Hobbs answers voter questions gathered by ABC15.
RACE FOR SECRETARY OF STATE
Candidate profiles: Adrian Fontes, Democrat, is running for Secretary of State.
Candidate profiles: Mark Finchem, Republican, is running for Secretary of State.
RACE FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL
Candidate profiles: Kris Mayes, Democrat, is running for Attorney General.
Candidate profiles: Abe Hamadeh, Republican, is running for Attorney General.
RACE FOR STATE TREASURER
Candidate profile: Kimberly Yee, Republican, is running for State Treasurer.
Candidate profile: Martín Quezada, Democrat, is running for State Treasurer.
RACE FOR SENATE SEAT
ABC15's profiles on incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, Republican Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor will air Friday evening on ABC15.
The three also participated in a debate in early October.
Watch that full debate in the player below:
The Secretary of State's Office has additional resources on races and measures across Arizona online here.