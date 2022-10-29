Getting to know First Congressional District candidates David Schweikert, Jevin Hodge

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ABC15 is hearing from congressional candidates in the newly created District One race. It used to be Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. The new District One lines cover Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Paradise Valley, and Fountain Hills.

Democratic candidate and Arizona native, Jevin Hodge, is squaring off with Republican incumbent, Representative David Schweikert.

Hodge is a business and community leader. He currently runs the Booker T. Washington Child Development Center. Hodge says it’s the longest-running head start in Arizona.

A big topic for one of Arizona’s wealthiest districts: The economy. It’s something both candidates are advocating to strengthen.

Hodge sat down one-on-one with ABC15's Christine Stanwood. He says, “Day one, I'm going to be working to attack the economic crisis head-on so that we can bring high-wage jobs to Arizona so that we can put dollars in people's pockets.” Hodge continues, “So we can ensure that every Arizona has that opportunity to be successful.”

Stanwood asks Hodge: How can you be a good advocate for funds that are already allocated for this upcoming year?

Hodge: "Well, yes. And thank you very much for that question. It's going to be making sure that we can't undo the past, right? And so, moving forward, ensuring that Arizona, our residents, are a part of every conversation that's being had."

Hodge continues, “With every piece of legislation going through the halls of Congress right now, or at any level of government, when you're a member of Congress, you have your hard powers to execute at the federal level, but also your soft powers to use your voice and to be an advocate for pro-Arizona and pro our district legislation.”

After several requests for an interview, Congressman David Schweikert and members of his team did not get back to ABC15.

According to his website, Schweikert says he will fight for policies to strengthen the economy, defend the constitution, cut taxes, and aims to put a stop to illegal immigration.

In 2020, Schweikert had to pay a fine after violating congressional ethics rules relating to personal use of campaign money and improper spending by his office.

Meanwhile, Hodge talked to ABC15 about some of his campaign pillars.

“Right now, we need to cut costs for families,” Hodge says. “We look at prescription drug costs, energy costs, we need to ensure that we're attracting economic innovation here. You're inspiring economic innovation, high-wage jobs, so that you can grow up here you can go to school here, you can work here, and retire here. And we need to protect every person's freedom. And your freedom to participate in your democracy and the freedom to do what you so choose with your body.”

Stanwood asks Hodge: Are you hoping to reach across party lines and unify our state?

Hodge: "Absolutely. I'm not going to Congress to be a Democrat. I'm going to Congress to be an Arizonan who's going to represent Arizonans' issues. And then what that means is I'm going to work with every person. Whoever's willing to work with me.”