Senator Mark Kelly, Blake Masters talk with ABC15 about Senate race ahead of election day

With just days left before election day, Arizona Senate candidates Senator Mark Kelly and Blake Masters stopped by ABC15 Mornings to talk about the race.

The race between Democrat Kelly and Republican Masters, once considered a sleeper, is now competitive. The Cook Political Report recently changed its rating on the Arizona Senate race from "Lean Democrat" to "Toss Up."

RELATED: Valley voter guide for the 2022 Arizona General Election

Watch the full one-on-one interview with Senator Kelly below:

Mark Kelly talks with ABC15 Mornings ahead of election

Candidate profile: Senator Mark Kelly, Democrat, is running for Senate.

ABC15 also spoke with Kelly one-on-one in September at an event in Mesa with political action committee End Citizens United.

Watch the full one-on-one interview with Blake Masters below:

Blake Masters talks with ABC15 ahead of election

Candidate profile: Blake Masters, Republican, is running for Senate.

ABC15 previously spoke with Masters for a one-on-one interview, saying he knows he's on the clock but still has time to sway voters.

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor recently dropped out of the race to be Arizona's next U.S. Senator, adding that he was endorsing Masters.

Democratic Senator Kelly, Republican senate nominee Masters, and Victor participated in a debate last month. Watch the full video here.