How to watch: Arizona Senate debate taking place Thursday night

PHOENIX — Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, Republican senate nominee Blake Masters, and Libertarian candidate for senate Marc Victor will participate in a debate Thursday night. Kelly will look to retain his seat in the U.S. Senate in the 2022 election this November against Masters and Victor.

You can watch the debate live on ABC15 at 6 p.m., or on your Firestick, Roku, or other streaming services and devices. You can also watch the debate live when it begins in the player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Senator Kelly took office in a special election in 2020 after the passing of former Senator John McCain.

Backed by former President Donald Trump, Blake Masters emerged as the Republican nominee during Arizona's primary elections in August.

Victor is an east Valley defense attorney who has participated in several high-profile cases involving police shootings and homicides. He is running for senate as a Libertarian.

