Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters knows he's on the clock but says he has time to sway voters

“If people like open borders, illegal immigration and fentanyl, and double-digit crime spikes and double-digit inflation, if you like the way things are going, there’s a US senate candidate for you, his name is Mark Kelly,” said Masters. “But if you and your family think that you deserve better and I believe you deserve better, then I’m the change.”

The 36-year-old father of three has an uphill battle based on recent polls. Many of which indicate a small percentage of voters are still trying to make up their minds. He’s being outspent by millions and the negative ads are piling up.

“Do you have any regrets about some of the things you might have said on video that’s now being used against you by your opponent?” asked reporter Cameron Polom.

“They’re just lying to people, they’re just taking stuff out of context, they’re manipulating it, but no I’m not going to apologize for speaking from the heart,” said Masters. “I’ve clarified what I mean. I can dissect all those attack ads, but there’s a reason I sound different from a conventional politician because I’m actually thinking about stuff. I’m actually worried about these problems that plague our society.”

One of those problems Masters says he'll tackle on day one, focuses on the border. Addressing the basics before focusing on a major overhaul of the country's immigration process.

“The principles are very simple, we can’t tolerate illegal immigration, federal law is clear, the correct amount of illegal immigration is zero, so we’re going to stop just letting illegals walk into this country,” said Masters.

He supports a detain and deport strategy while also calling for a drastic investment in manpower and technology to enforce the effort.

“Now we do need to streamline the legal immigration system, you talk to farmers in Yuma, the H-2a Visa system, it’s horribly complex, all these regulations, we need to streamline it, I want businesses to get the labor that it needs as long as people aren’t displacing American workers.”

He also addressed what some have felt to be a subject he’s shifted on. Addressing abortion, Masters says he does not support the pre-statehood law banning abortion almost entirely in Arizona.

“I’ve come out in favor of Arizona’s 15-week law I think most people in Arizona support that,” said Masters. “I did think that Roe V Wade needed to be overturned. I’m glad it was. Send this issue back to the states. The state legislatures will wrestle with it. California will probably make different decisions than Arizona, which will probably make different decisions than Texas. But I am absolutely pro life.”

He says at the Federal level he would like to see a nationwide ban on abortions in the third trimester with the exception to save the mothers' life.

He now hopes with little time left in the race, Arizona voters turn out to support him too in November.