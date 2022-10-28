Blake Masters gains ground on Mark Kelly in U.S. Senate race

PHOENIX — It's approximately 200 miles from Arizona's border near Yuma to Scottsdale's Chaparral Park.

For some Arizona voters, the distance could be as close as a city block away. "I'm hoping whoever gets in will do something about the border. It's a disaster," said Joanne Neiderhiser, as she walked through the park Thursday afternoon.

The border, crime and inflation are resonating with voters as they fill out their ballots for the November election.

"The border is wide open. We got drug problems, we got inflation, we got our gas prices, groceries it's insane," said Renee Lytwak.

What many thought would be a clear path to victory for Senator Mark Kelly is now looking more like a dogfight with his Republican challenger Blake Masters.

"I just want to see somebody else get a chance. Mark Kelly, he's been a disappointment," Lytwak said.

The Cook Political Report changed its rating on the Arizona Senate race from Lean Democrat to Toss Up.

The race between Senator Kelly and Republican Masters once considered a sleeper is now competitive.

"It seems the abortion concerns have tapered off a little bit compared to the economic headwinds. So, right now, you're seeing this red wave very much build. And Blake Masters is very much benefiting from it," said Mike Noble, the chief researcher for OH Predictive Insights.

Lucy Marshall's job is to get the vote out in legislative district 4.

As the Democratic Party Chair, Marshall's focus is on state races. But the end game for Marshall is the same for Mark Kelly. "I think Senator Kelly is fantastic," Marshall said, "I think that for all the races it has to do with turnout. People are really busy and they have busy lives."

Mike Noble agrees with Marshall's assessment.

Turnout will be key for both Kelly and Masters.

Their race is too close to call. Truly every vote matters.