Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor drops out of race

PHOENIX — Libertarian candidate Marc Victor is dropping out of the race to be Arizona's next U.S. Senator.

In a video on his website Tuesday morning, Victor made the announcement and added that he was endorsing Republican candidate Blake Masters.

In a statement, Victor said he and Masters had a call to discuss policies and that he "found BLake to be generally supportive of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement."

The 2022 race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat has been tight.

The latest polls, released before this announcement, showed Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly with a two point lead over GOP challenger Masters.

The announcement comes just a week before Election Day, and on the deadline day for ballots in Arizona to be put in the mail in order to be counted for the general election.

