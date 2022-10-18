Katie Hobbs on the issues most pressing to Arizona

If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion.

The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.

“It is out of touch with everyday Arizonans... most Arizonans support access to safe and legal abortion,” Hobbs said.

On the campaign trail, her plan for a more affordable Arizona amid inflation calls for sales tax cuts on necessities like school supplies, baby formula, feminine hygiene products, and some over-the-counter medications.

To build on an already low unemployment rate in Arizona, Hobbs aims to expand childcare assistance and give a refundable tax credit for a career in technical education as part of her plan to improve the economy.

Before interest rates started to rise to slow inflation, the pandemic-related historically low rates played a key role in keeping families able to secure affordable housing. Crowded open houses flushed with cash offers were common before interest rates started to go up.

When asked about her plan on how to make housing more affordable in Arizona, Hobbs said, “As the governor, I would plan to work with local jurisdictions to remove statutory barriers that keep them from developing more affordable housing.”

Down at the southern border, Hobbs has touted the endorsements of two border county sheriffs, Pima and Santa Cruz.

During the primary, she acknowledged a crisis at the border with a plan focused on more funding for border law enforcement.

“I don’t think we should be using taxpayer resources to do political stunts,” she said.

Hobbs believes an overwhelmed border doesn’t get better until the federal government reforms the immigration process.

”My opponent is offering no solutions on the border, she’s only offering empty rhetoric,” said Hobbs.

And it’s some of that rhetoric that’s part of the reason why Hobbs has backed out of two debates this election cycle. Once in the primary against former Obama administration official, Marco Lopez, and then telling the Clean Elections Commission she'd rather have a back-to-back forum than a traditional debate.

ABC15 asked Hobbs, “We talk a lot about fighting for Arizonans, why not show that fight and debate Kari Lake?”

“I see interviews like this as a perfect opportunity to have a discussion to talk about the things I bring to the table, how well governed, the ideas we have for solutions for Arizonans are most struggling with right now. I’m not going to give a platform for anyone to spew conspiracy theories,” she said.

Any leader vying for office in Arizona will face the challenge of falling lake levels and scarcity of water supply for the state. Hobbs told us “all options are on the table” including augmentation and conservation. She said experts have disputed ambitious plans to take water from larger bodies in the U.S. like the Mississippi and the plan is realistic.

As Governor, Hobbs says she wants to establish the water and energy initiative tasked with “securing water supply and advancing a clean energy economy.”

On education, Hobbs made it clear that “public school is the focus” of her education plan with the mission being “every single student no matter where they live has access to same opportunities.”

She also called for “more accountability for charter schools.”

She plans to prioritize early childhood education and incentivize teachers to stay in the classroom to help with the teacher shortage.