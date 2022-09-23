Territory-era law banning nearly all abortions reinstated after Pima County judge ruling

PIMA COUNTY, AZ — A Pima County judge has ruled to lift an injunction on a state territory-era abortion law after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

By lifting the injunction, all abortions are banned in Arizona unless the mother's life is in danger. The near-total abortion ban was first enacted decades before Arizona was granted statehood in 1912.

A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on AZ’s abortion statute. We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 23, 2022

The injunction stopping the ban on abortions was put into effect back in 1973.

State Attorney General Mark Brnovich wanted to lift the injunction, which will now reinstate the territory-era law. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood had argued to keep the injunction in place.

If the injunction had stayed in place, a new 15-week abortion ban signed earlier this year by Governor Doug Ducey would have gone into effect on Saturday, September 24.