One-on-one with Arizona's 2nd congressional district candidates Eli Crane and Tom O'Halleran

PHOENIX — We’re taking a closer look at the candidates running for Arizona’s 2nd congressional district.

Republican newcomer and veteran Eli Crane is running against Democrat incumbent Tom O’Halleran.

District 2 is now Arizona’s largest, newly drawn district reaching most of the northeastern part of the state. It reaches 14 tribal nations.

Congressman Tom O’Halleran has represented the area for three terms.

ABC15 asked O’Halleran in a sit-down interview about the key pillars of his campaign.

“For Arizona, something I've been working on for 20-some years now is, water,” O’Halleran says. “Especially in given our growth as a state, the future of the state. But we have to be more positive in the direction that we go on a consistent basis.”

O’Halleran tells ABC15 he’s working to protect the Colorado River and other surface water supplies.

“I developed the first statewide drought management plan, statewide conservation plan and a statewide water plan back in 2005 when I was in the legislature,” O’Halleran said. “During this current period of time, we've put forward about $12 billion in Western water for augmentation purposes.”

We asked O’Halleran if he believes water and agriculture, are bipartisan issues, “I hope they are because we have to work together. That's one of the things that brings me to the legislature or into Congress, was the fact that I bring people together," he said.

After several requests for an interview, Eli Crane and members of his team did not get back to ABC15.

Crane is a former Navy SEAL and small business owner. He is also endorsed by Former President Donald Trump. In addition, Crane is a brand ambassador for Sig Sauer Firearms.

According to his website, Crane is an advocate for election integrity and border security. He’s against vaccine mandates, defeating cancel culture, and opposes abortion.

We pressed O’Halleran about his campaign ads describing Crane as ‘Too Extreme for Arizona’. We asked O’Halleran, what makes him believe that.

“Well, a number of issues,” replied O’Halleran. “First of all, I think given what the population has to say in their polling, that the woman's choice is a major issue. And it's an extreme issue right now here in this state and across our country. He (Crane) believes in a lot of the principles that Trump has backed in the past. And I've worked with the Former President. And some of his ideas were good, but a lot of them were extreme.”

We also asked O’Halleran about Roe v. Wade being overturned.

O’Halleran stated, “I've already voted to codify that in law. And so, that's sitting on the Senate now. I believe that a woman should have her choice of what she wants to do with her body. And I don't believe that we should put it into a process, where we look at archaic laws that are here in Arizona. As an example, that would imprison women and doctors.”

O’Halleran also says his record proves how he’s willing to work with everybody to protect and improve our communities.