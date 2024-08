PHOENIX — US Senate candidates Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake have confirmed a debate with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

The debate is set for October 9 at 6 p.m.

Ahead of the primaries, Kari Lake and Elizabeth Jean Reye both turned down a debate with Mark Lamb.

Lake won the Republican nomination in July and Gallego ran the Democratic ticket uncontested.

ABC15 will be streaming the debate on all streaming platforms and on abc15.com.