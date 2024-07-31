Kari Lake wins GOP nomination for Arizona Senate race per Decision Desk, set to face Ruben Gallego

PHOENIX — Kari Lake is the projected winner of the Republican Senate nomination, according to Decision Desk.

As of 8:15 p.m., Lake held a 12% lead over her biggest challenger, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Lake will now head to the November ballot where she will face Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego.

Gallego ran unopposed on the Democratic side.

This is Lake's second attempt at running in a statewide election.

In 2022, she faced Katie Hobbs for Arizona governor and lost.

She took her loss to court, challenging the validity of the election in part because of electronic voter machines used in Maricopa County that she claimed were "unreliable."

That case was eventually tossed out by a federal appeals court.

