Phoenix PD officer involved in crash near Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads

A crash involving a police vehicle is under investigation in north Phoenix.

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the intersection at Cave Creek and Pinnacle roads for a crash involving two vehicles.

At the scene, a Phoenix Police Department vehicle and a passenger car could be seen with damage.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if any passengers were present and injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ABC15 is working to get more information from officials.