Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Phoenix PD officer involved in crash near Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix PD involved crash near Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads
Posted
and last updated

A crash involving a police vehicle is under investigation in north Phoenix.

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the intersection at Cave Creek and Pinnacle roads for a crash involving two vehicles.

At the scene, a Phoenix Police Department vehicle and a passenger car could be seen with damage.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if any passengers were present and injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ABC15 is working to get more information from officials.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen