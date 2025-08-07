Phoenix’s chilled water dispensers flow thanks to volunteers

PHOENIX — As Phoenix hits record temperatures to start August, the city is doubling its chilled water fountain program to help people in the Valley stay hydrated during extreme heat.

These specialized water fountains have dispensed over 21,000 gallons of water — enough to fill an entire backyard swimming pool.

Volunteers like Gabriel Vasquez are essential to keeping these fountains clean and functioning for the community. Vasquez lives near Roosevelt Park in downtown and serves as a volunteer lead with Hands on Greater Phoenix, visiting the fountains weekly to clean and check water temperature.

"It's a prototype specifically designed for the Phoenix heat. It has heat-resistant paint, it's painted bright blue, all of those factors were considered in the design," Vasquez said.

The city currently has seven fountains across Phoenix. There are a few downtown and two more at Desert West Park.

Click here to see a map of all the locations.

"This time last year to now, our usage has increased in our units by 45%. We have had the equivalent of 150,000 single plastic water bottles distributed," said Michael Hammett from the City of Phoenix Innovation Office.

With the early success, the size of the program is set to double.

"We have seven more units that have been purchased and placed downtown," Hammett said.

With seven additional fountains being added, the program will need more volunteers to maintain them. At Roosevelt Park, the fountains serve everyone from dog walkers to birds seeking relief from the heat.

Velasquez believes the program demonstrates how simple solutions can make significant impacts.

"It's pretty minimal effort, and it doesn't take up much of my day, but it's a pretty big impact to the community," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.