Phoenix expands chilled water fountain program

PHOENIX — With summer just around the corner and temperatures expected to hit the 90s within days, the City of Phoenix is expanding its efforts to keep residents cool and hydrated. Through an expanded network of public fountains dispensing chilled water, the city hopes to make it easier for people on the go to stay safe in the heat.

Last year, the city launched a pilot program to install three chilled water fountains in downtown Phoenix.

The fountains dispense water at a comfortable 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit, are cleaned regularly, and are available 24/7.

KNXV Chilled water fountain in Phoenix

The city says this was a request from residents and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“There’s been a decline over the years in terms of accessible drinking water,” said Michael Hammett, Director of the City of Phoenix Office of Innovation. “Our residents told us they wanted it to be chilled and easy to find—close to city buildings, transit, and areas where they walk and bike.”

Since the program’s launch, the fountains have dispensed the equivalent of 115,000 bottles of water. Now, Phoenix is expanding the project, with plans to install three or four more fountains before the peak of summer.

Each fountain costs approximately $10,000 (not including installation) and is designed to be durable, sustainable, heat resistant, and safe for public use. Funding from the Gila River Indian Community and the Arizona Community Foundation are assisting with the expansion.

Hammett says the design of the fountain is specifically meant for Valley summers, is constantly being tweaked to fit Phoenix's needs, and was created in collaboration with Murdock Manufacturing.

“We’ve expanded the opening for the bottle chiller, tweaked the system for more efficient cooling, added heat mitigation materials, and integrated remote sensor technology,” Hammett explained.

The sensors allow the city to track water temperature, pressure, and user demand in real time. The city has also launched a survey to get a better idea of who uses them and under what conditions.

“We’re seeing everyone use them,” Hammett said. “Public transportation users, downtown workers, bikers, visitors, and people experiencing homelessness. Many residents come by to fill up for the day—and often return in the evening.”

Currently, you’ll find chilled water fountains at:



Cesar Chavez Plaza

Marvin A. Andrews Plaza

Roosevelt Mini Park

More fountains are on the way, including:



Two at Desert West Park (59th Avenue and Encanto)

Burton Barr Central Library

Near the Herberger Theater (3rd Avenue and Van Buren)

Central Station in partnership with local developers and the City’s Community and Economic Development Department

To view a full map of current and upcoming locations, visit Phoenix’s Chilled Water Systems page.