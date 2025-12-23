Four people hit by alleged intoxicated driver at a Christmas parade in northern Arizona

KAYENTA, AZ — Four people were hit by an alleged intoxicated driver while at a Christmas Parade in northern Arizona.

The crash happened during the Kayenta Township Christmas Parade of Lights in Kayenta, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation.

A "young person" is in critical condition, and another person who was hit was a pregnant woman, according to Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.

Navajo police confirm that at least one person has died, but they have not confirmed how many people were killed in the crash.

"This event was meant to bring joy, unity, and holiday spirit to our community—and is a time for families to come together and celebrate," Nygren said in his statement. "No one should have to experience tragedy during a season meant for love and togetherness."

Police also say several vehicles and properties were damaged by the alleged intoxicated driver.

The driver is in custody, according to police.

The driver's identity has not been released, and it's not clear what charges they face.

The crash remains under investigation.