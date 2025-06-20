Plane crashes in remote area southwest of Tucson

Update: 8:30 p.m.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed to KGUN 9 the aircraft departed from Ryan Airfield.

Original article:

A plane crashed in a remote area southwest of Tucson Thursday, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD says the crash occurred in a remote location, and because of the terrain and distance, investigators have not yet arrived as of 7 p.m.

The department has not yet provided details on the nature of the crash, the type of plane nor any injuries or casualties.

KGUN 9 will provide additional details once they become avaialble