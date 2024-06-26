Election 2024: (R) candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff debate, discussion with (R) Senate candidate

PHOENIX — A debate is being held today by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission in addition to a separate discussion with candidates running for different positions in our upcoming election.

Arizona's primary election is this July and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

First, Republicans running for Maricopa County Sheriff will hold a debate at 4 p.m. Those expected to be included are Frank "Mike" Crawford, Frank Milstead, and Jerry Sheridan.

Then, at 6 p.m., there will be a discussion with Mark Lamb, who is running as a Republican for US Senate. Kari Lake and Elizabeth Jean Reye are both running as Republicans as well, but did not accept the debate invitation.

Both debates will be live-streamed in this story and on your streaming devices.

If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them online here.

Watch previous debates and discussions from this year's election cycle in the player below: