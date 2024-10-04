Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff set to visit Phoenix on October 8

PHOENIX — Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is coming back to Phoenix on Tuesday, October 8, to rally support for the Harris-Walz campaign.

This comes on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to the border in Douglas, Arizona, last week and underscores the importance the Sun Belt states play in this election.

Emhoff will deliver remarks at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally before speaking at a "Republicans for Harris" volunteer phone bank launch, and later a campaign reception.

The Second Gentleman has made several trips to Arizona, most recently in September when he campaigned in Tucson.

