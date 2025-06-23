More than 30 people displaced after west Phoenix mobile home fire

PHOENIX — More than 30 people have been displaced after a fire in west Phoenix burned through five mobile homes on Sunday.

Phoenix fire crews were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of a structure fire around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived they "found multiple mobile homes with smoke and flames coming from the interiors."

Crews were able to contain the flames but say a total of five units were affected.

No injuries to civilians or fire crews were reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire, the investigation remains ongoing.