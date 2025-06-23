Watch Now
Man in critical condition after being found underneath car in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after Phoenix police say he was found under a vehicle in a roadway Sunday.

Police say it happened just after 9 p.m. near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Officers were called out to the area after reports of a "vehicle collision involving a pedestrian."

Fire crews transported the man to a hospital.

Officials say, the man was possibly thrown from another vehicle that left the scene after the crash.

No other details have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

