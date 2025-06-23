The Thunder rolls! Oklahoma City brings home first NBA championship

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Thunder rolls in Oklahoma City! They beat the Indiana Pacers Sunday night to win the franchise's first NBA championship.

Oklahoma City took the decisive Game 7 in a 103-91 win against the Pacers in front of a huge home crowd at the Paycom Center.

The Thunder win their first NBA championship in Oklahoma.

It was the Thunder's second appearance in the NBA Finals after they lost to the Miami Heat in 2012.

The franchise also won a championship in 1979 as the Seattle Supersonics.

Indiana now has to wait until next year to try and bring home its first NBA title.

It's the second time the team has made the finals and lost, with the other time being in 2000 when they lost to the Lakers.