One-on-one with Navajo Nation Vice Presidential Candidate Emily Ellison

PHOENIX — ABC15 is continuing our coverage of the Navajo Nation Presidential race, sitting down with both Justin Jones and Crystalyne Curley, and their running mates.

On Tuesday, we showed you part of Nick Ciletti's interview with Curley and her pick for Vice President, former state lawmaker, veteran, and attorney Chris Deschene. To see that, click here.

On Wednesday, we showed you more of Nick's interview with Jones and his pick for Vice President, Emily Ellison, who is the director of a domestic violence resource center.

Ellison ran in a crowded presidential primary this year, stating that other presidential candidates had asked her before to consider being their running mate, but says she felt Jones was a better fit based on the two having similar platforms and goals for the Navajo Nation.

"My focus has always been on the Navajo Nation," says Ellison. "And what is best for the Navajo people. That is my primary objective."

Jones told ABC15 that not only did he feel that he and Ellison had similar platforms, he also believed each of their goals and visions for the Navajo Nation would complement each other.

"It wasn't just her education or experience in governmental positions," says Jones. "But also the fact that she was very much grounded in Navajo culture and the Navajo language. She lives that every day, and I do also."

To see more of our interviews with the Jones-Ellison campaign, click here.

To see more of our interviews with the Curley-Deschene campaign, click here.