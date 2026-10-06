One-on-one with Navajo Nation Vice President Candidate Chris Deschene

PHOENIX — With early voting getting underway on Wednesday, voters on the Navajo Nation will have to choose a new President. It's a two-way race between current Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and lawyer and military veteran Justin Jones.

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti had the chance to sit down with both campaigns and their running mates.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll hear more from the picks for VP, starting with former state lawmaker, attorney, and veteran Chris Deschene.

"I call him my big brother based on clan and relations," explains Curley. "I have worked with him on several different things because as a leader, you branch out to different networks. You collaborate. You rely on other experts and professionals to do the work that we need to do as legislators."

"As a Marine, there is no question in terms of integrity, leadership, hard work, ethics, and I think my ties to being a member of the Navajo Nation through our clans also strengthen the ability to support regionally within the Nation, the business networks, and strengths I have, the government insights I have," explains Deschene. "Especially as a legislator within the state, a legal, licensed attorney, and being able to represent clients on crucial matters, and an entrepreneur. I think all of that supports the vision that this administration is looking to implement. You put all that together, and I am here to help serve, help put plans into action, help oversee, and help advise so that the Nation will find those solutions for our future."

To see our earlier story with Speaker Curley, click here.

To see our earlier story with Justin Jones, click here.