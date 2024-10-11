Efforts underway to ensure the rights of Arizona voters with disabilities

PHOENIX — With early voting underway and the election less than a month away, there is an effort in Phoenix to ensure the rights of voters with disabilities.

On top of recent workshops to make sure everyone feels comfortable with the voting process, advocates are also responding to new legislation.

The resolution Wood v. Coconino passed the Arizona Court of Appeals in May, and that decision ruled individuals under guardianship should not automatically lose their voting rights.

More resources:

The Arizona Center for Disability Law has a hotline to address election concerns and can help file any Help America Vote Act complaints. The hotline (602-274-6287 or 1-800-927-2260) will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Secretary of State website.

The Americans with Disabilities Act protects the rights of voters who need special accessibility, alternative voting methods, and more. Learn more about voter rights from the Arizona Department of Economic Security here.