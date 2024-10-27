Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz speaks one-on-one with ABC15 during Phoenix campaign rally visit

PHOENIX — During a multiple-stop tour to Arizona for campaign rallies, Democratic nominee for Vice President Tim Walz spoke one-on-one with ABC15's Rachel Louise Just.

The Minnesota governor was asked about top issues with just over one week left until election day.

On Saturday, Walz visited Window Rock and Phoenix as part of campaign stops less than two weeks before election day.

Republican nominee for Vice President JD Vance spoke one-on-one with ABC15 in July.

Walz's visit follows a week of major political campaign visits to Arizona.

Sen. JD Vance spoke in the Valley on Tuesday. Donald Trump Jr. attended a number of Team Trump “Get out the Vote” events in Phoenix on Wednesday.

Former President Bill Clinton gave a campaign speech at an event in Arizona Wednesday in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former President Donald Trump was back in Arizona Thursday for a campaign event in Tempe.