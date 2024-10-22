Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz coming to Arizona this weekend for campaign event

Governor Tim Walz is returning to Arizona this weekend for a Harris-Walz campaign event.

According to the campaign, the Democratic vice presidential nominee will be in Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 26, though further details of his visit have yet to be released.

Walz has come to Arizona multiple times over the last few months, including a visit earlier in October.

After Saturday's Arizona visit, Walz will then travel to Nevada for political events in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“The Harris-Walz campaign is encouraging Arizonans and Nevadans to make a plan to vote early in-person or return their mail ballots,” a campaign announcement said.