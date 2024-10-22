Former President Trump to speak at campaign event at Tempe's Mullett Arena Thursday

TEMPE, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Arizona this week for another campaign event.

The Republican Presidential nominee will host a rally in Tempe at Mullett Arena on Thursday, October 24.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and former President Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. To register for tickets, click here.

Date and Time:

Thursday, October 24, 2024

2:00PM MDT

Venue:

Mullett Arena

411 S. Packard Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85281

This is the latest of multiple political visits in Arizona this week.

JD Vance is coming to the Valley on Tuesday.

President Biden and former President Clinton will also be in the Valley for separate events.

Tim Walz will also be traveling to Arizona this weekend.

Donald Trump Jr. will be attending a number of Team Trump “Get out the Vote” events in Phoenix on Wednesday. Another event with Trump Jr. is also set to happen on Wednesday evening in Queen Creek.