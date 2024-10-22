Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsElection 2024

Actions

Former President Trump to speak at campaign event at Tempe's Mullett Arena Thursday

Doors open at 10 a.m. with Trump scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Donald Trump
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Arizona this week for another campaign event.

The Republican Presidential nominee will host a rally in Tempe at Mullett Arena on Thursday, October 24.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and former President Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. To register for tickets, click here.

Date and Time:

Thursday, October 24, 2024
2:00PM MDT

Venue:

Mullett Arena 
411 S. Packard Dr.
Tempe, AZ 85281

This is the latest of multiple political visits in Arizona this week.

JD Vance is coming to the Valley on Tuesday.

President Biden and former President Clinton will also be in the Valley for separate events.

Tim Walz will also be traveling to Arizona this weekend.

Donald Trump Jr. will be attending a number of Team Trump “Get out the Vote” events in Phoenix on Wednesday. Another event with Trump Jr. is also set to happen on Wednesday evening in Queen Creek.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win VIP NASCAR Passes