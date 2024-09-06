Watch Now
Democratic VP nominee Gov. Walz to host campaign event in Phoenix next week

Walz expected to speak at an event on September 10
Tim Walz
PHOENIX — Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz is planning to visit Arizona on Tuesday during a series of political events in the southwest.

The event in Phoenix is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Specific details regarding the event are not yet known.

Walz's visit will come a week after Senator JD Vance spoke at two events in the Valley.

This will be Walz's first solo trip to Valley since becoming Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. Harris and Walz held a campaign event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale early last month.

VP Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz speak at Glendale campaign rally

