Former President Trump visiting Tucson Thursday; Second Gentleman Emhoff also planning campaign stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Southern Arizona for a campaign event on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Trump will be in Tucson, at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave., according to his website.

This will be his second visit to Southern Arizona in the last two months. He took a trip to Cochise County in August to tour the U.S./Mexico Border.

The event begins at 2 p.m.

The Harris-Walz ticket is also planning a campaign stop in Tucson the same day, by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. The details of Emhoff's visit are yet to be released.

This week, vice presidential nominee on the democratic ticket, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will also be making a campaign stop in Arizona. He's set to deliver remarks Tuesday evening.

On his previous visit to the state in August, the former president landed in Sierra Vista and took a tour of the southern border in Cochise County.