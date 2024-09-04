Watch Now
TODAY: JD Vance to speak at political event in Mesa

It's one of two events the GOP vice presidential nominee will attend while in the Valley
JD Vance
MESA, AZ — Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is expected to attend political events in the Valley this week.

Vance will first be joined by political activist Charlie Kirk at a rally hosted by Turning Point Action on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The event will be held at Mesa's Generation Church near Ellsworth Road and Southern Avenue.

For registration information, click here.

He will also be speaking at an event at Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix on Thursday, Sept. 5. You can register to attend the event here.

This will be Vance's second Valley visit since being named Trump's running mate.

He previously attended a rally in Glendale in late July. At that rally, he spoke one-on-one with ABC15.

You can watch that interview in the player above.

