Phoenix is moving to lower speed limits across the city

PHOENIX — Phoenix councilmembers on the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Planning Subcommittee unanimously approved lowering speed limits in multiple corridors across the city after traffic studies found some roads are too fast for current conditions.

Some of the biggest changes are in neighborhoods where homes face the street, with roads like Maryland Avenue, Osborn Road, and Yorkshire Drive all potentially dropping to 25 mph.

The proposed changes that were voted on include:



Maryland Avenue (43rd Avenue to Black Canyon Freeway): Reduce from 30 mph to 25 mph



Osborn Road (40th Street to 56th Street): Reduce from 30 mph to 25 mph



Yorkshire Drive (40th Avenue to 35th Avenue): Reduce from 35 mph to 25 mph



Grant Street (Black Canyon Freeway to Lincoln Street: Reduce from 35 mph to 30 mph



Lincoln Street (Grant Street to 7th Street): Reduce from 35 mph to 30 mph



59th Avenue (Thomas to Indian School roads) Reduce from 40 mph to 35 mph



Deer Valley Drive (35th Avenue to .25 miles east of 19th Avenue): Reduce from 45 mph to 40 mph



See the full list of recommended changes and locations here.

The changes will still need to go before the full city council for a final vote.

Speed is a contributing factor in nearly one in every three crashes on Arizona roads, according to Arizona Department of Transportation statistics.

Last year, the City of Phoenix asked drivers to weigh in on speed limits around the city.

The city also recently implemented speed cameras in some areas.