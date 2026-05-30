WATCH: Missing mud flaps? Police target lifted trucks

Our Operation Safe Roads team rode along with Glendale Traffic Officer Brian Schlingman as he pulled over drivers whose modified trucks were missing required mud flaps, a violation police say can lead to rocks and debris damaging other vehicles on the road.

During the enforcement operation, officers stopped multiple drivers, including one man Schlingman says he had previously contacted for the same issue.

Watch the video above to see what officers are looking for and learn what Arizona law requires before you hit the road in a lifted truck.