Need for speed? City survey asks for drivers' speed limit opinions

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is seeking public input on speed limits, as the Street Transportation Department will consider potential changes to make streets safer.

"Really, what we're trying to do is get the attitudes of how people see speed limits and what they think of them," Carl Langford, a city traffic engineer, said.

Speeding is a contributing factor in nearly one in every three crashes on Arizona roads, according to Arizona Department of Transportation statistics. The city knows that signs alone won't slow down drivers, and council members recently approved funding to reinstall speeding and red light cameras, which will be installed this year.

"There's questions about, where do you think enforcement should be in terms of speeding on roadways?" Langford said.

The survey is looking for opinions specifically relating to City of Phoenix-maintained roads, not the highways that pass through the city limits. Langford hopes the survey results will help create a better speed limit setting process for all Phoenix roads that considers the entire community.

"We want to gather information from all people, not just drivers. Those who walk, bike along the roads, and from all over in the city," Langford said.

The survey is open until the end of the month — click here to take it.