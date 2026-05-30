ADOT says roadwork signs are built to withstand high winds ahead of monsoon season

CHANDLER, AZ — Roadwork is happening across the Valley, and with monsoon season right around the corner, reporter Molly Hudson checked in with the Arizona Department of Transportation to see what its process is to secure all those signs and ensure those areas are safe.

With all the temporary signs on or near roads, ADOT says the stands are built to withstand high winds and can be supplemented with sandbags. ADOT says contractors are required to inspect them daily.

"We understand these are near traffic and we want them to be safe,” said Steve Elliott, an ADOT spokesman.

Michelle Hunter, an East Valley woman, shared a video with us. She says she was driving east on the 202 near Arizona Avenue on Sunday night when a sign came flying at her car, hitting it. Another view captured the exit sign flying off into the distance.

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ADOT watched the video and says it's concerning, and they are looking into it.

"In this case, you know we will certainly have our contractor look into this, but in this case, we can’t really say for certain at this time what the cause of that was, but certainly, it's something we don't want to see,” Elliott said.

ADOT says sometimes these signs get hit and knocked down during storms, but reminds drivers when it's stormy to slow down and be alert.

If you see something you think is dangerous or could be a problem, report it. If it is an imminent threat, call 911.