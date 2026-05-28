Chandler launches 'Swim Safe 48' program at all city pools

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler's public pools look different this summer.

All Chandler pools now have new height requirements and a color-coded wristband system.

At Hamilton Aquatics Center, the vortex and river current features have been removed. But new features have been added, including new slides, a rock wall, a rope swing, and a floating platform for swimmers taller than 48 inches who have passed a swim test.

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Back in June 2025, a 4-year-old boy drowned during a private party at the Hamilton Aquatics Center. Lifeguards pulled him out of the water and performed CPR, but he did not survive.

It's unknown how long he was underwater.

Officials say the aquatic center was rented out at the time for a private event and was attended by up to 80 people.

The facility was reportedly staffed with 18 City of Chandler on-duty lifeguards.

ABC15's Molly Hudson talked with the Chandler Aquatics superintendent and found out what parents can expect this year. Watch it in the video player above.