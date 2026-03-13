Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNancy Guthrie

Actions

New images found from Nancy Guthrie's home cameras as search for missing woman continues

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31, and was missing on Feb. 1
Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly four weeks and authorities have yet to find her.
Nancy Guthrie's been missing for nearly four weeks
Former FBI special agent discusses why prosecutors went to Nancy Guthrie's home
Masked suspect in Nancy Guthrie abduction appeared to visit her house before kidnapping
Attorney General Mayes weighs in on Nancy Guthrie investigation
Authorities exhausting all leads as Nancy Guthrie search enters day 19
One-on-One interview with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
How family genealogy could help trace glove in Nancy Guthrie case
Still no sign of Nancy Guthrie as search enters third week
Pima County Sheriff discusses ongoing efforts in search for Nancy Guthrie
Nancy Guthrie
Posted

TUCSON, AZ — Investigators are continuing to comb through evidence and camera footage as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues nearly six weeks later.

According to ABC News sources, thumbnails from Guthrie’s home cameras showed “several people” in the back and side yards of the home over an unspecified period of time.

Sources reportedly said the cameras recorded “nothing suspicious,” however.

The newly recovered images have not been released to the public.

RELATED: See the latest coverage on the Nancy Guthrie investigation

No further footage or images from Guthrie’s home have been recovered from the night of her alleged abduction, aside from the Ring doorbell video that was released previously.

See previous ABC15 coverage surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in the player above.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Guthrie was targeted, but they have not released any motives or identified any suspects.

Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen