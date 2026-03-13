New images found from Nancy Guthrie's home cameras as search for missing woman continues

TUCSON, AZ — Investigators are continuing to comb through evidence and camera footage as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues nearly six weeks later.

According to ABC News sources, thumbnails from Guthrie’s home cameras showed “several people” in the back and side yards of the home over an unspecified period of time.

Sources reportedly said the cameras recorded “nothing suspicious,” however.

The newly recovered images have not been released to the public.

RELATED: See the latest coverage on the Nancy Guthrie investigation

No further footage or images from Guthrie’s home have been recovered from the night of her alleged abduction, aside from the Ring doorbell video that was released previously.

See previous ABC15 coverage surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in the player above.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Guthrie was targeted, but they have not released any motives or identified any suspects.

Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026.