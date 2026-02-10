Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Former FBI special agent discusses new videos released in Nancy Guthrie case

Surveillance video from Nancy's front door was released Tuesday
Former FBI agent Brad Garrett is discussing what the new surveillance videos released in the Nancy Guthrie case means for the investigation.
Former FBI special agent discusses new videos released in Nancy Guthrie case
PHOENIX — A former FBI agent sat down with ABC15 to discuss what the new surveillance videos released in the Nancy Guthrie case mean for the investigation.

The FBI released the NEST footage from Guthrie's front door, showing a masked person walking up to the door, and eventually grabbing some kind of plant before trying to cover the camera.

The videos come on the 10th day of the search for Guthrie, the mother of TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Watch our full interview with former FBI agent and ABC News Insider Brad Garrett in the video player above.

