WATCH: How young Gilbert students are spreading kindness across the town

GILBERT, AZ — In honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day, students in the Gilbert Elementary Kindness & Service Club are taking over the community.
The students will be plastering the Heritage District with colorful, student-made kindness posters and giving visitors a chance to spread that goodwill even farther with free, kid-designed postcards at local restaurants.
After last year’s project sent 330 messages of “Gilbert Kindness” across four countries and more than 150 cities, these young change-makers are showing that big-hearted ideas can travel a very long way.
Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above and learn more about the club that's helping the town of Gilbert and transforming the school.
