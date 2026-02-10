Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: How young Gilbert students are spreading kindness across the town

This month, kindness is literally going up on the streetlights in downtown Gilbert
In honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day, students in the Gilbert Elementary Kindness &amp; Service Club are taking over the community.
GILBERT, AZ — In honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day, students in the Gilbert Elementary Kindness & Service Club are taking over the community.

The students will be plastering the Heritage District with colorful, student-made kindness posters and giving visitors a chance to spread that goodwill even farther with free, kid-designed postcards at local restaurants.

After last year’s project sent 330 messages of “Gilbert Kindness” across four countries and more than 150 cities, these young change-makers are showing that big-hearted ideas can travel a very long way.

Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above and learn more about the club that's helping the town of Gilbert and transforming the school.

