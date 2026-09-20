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Man injured following possible road incident in Avondale

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AVONDALE, AZ — A man was injured following a possible road rage incident in Avondale Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to a report of a possible road rage shooting near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road.

When they arrived, deputies found a man with a single gun shot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown at this time.

Police say they do not have any suspect information.

This incident remains under investigation.

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