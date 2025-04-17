WATCH: Lori Daybell Arizona trial: Jury instructions discussed after prosecution rests case

PHOENIX — Jury instructions are being discussed Thursday in Lori Daybell's conspiracy to commit murder trial.

It's possible that jury deliberations could begin as early as Monday.

The prosecution rested its case against Lori Daybell in her conspiracy to commit murder trial on Wednesday.

Although Daybell also said she rested her defense, she could still change her mind on Monday when the court resumes.

Day seven of Lori Daybell’s murder conspiracy trial brought another Chandler detective to the stand. Daybell is accused of killing her husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her now late brother, Alex Cox.

Cox, who died of apparent natural causes, told police the shooting was in self-defense back in July 2019. That’s the version of the story Daybell told the jury during her opening statements.

Prosecutors have already called family members, former friends, and first responders to the stand. Wednesday, Detective Nathan Duncan took the stand as the state’s next witness.

Det. Duncan testified to aspects of the scene that have been brought up by other witnesses, including a divot in the floor. Prosecutors and police allege it was caused by a second shot fired while Vallow was on the ground.

Det. Duncan walks through other aspects of the scene, such as the lack of blood found around the home.

Prosecutors showed jurors emails, found by police, that allegedly show Daybell reaching out to her fifth husband, pretending to be Vallow. The email account was under Karen Walker, but it was associated with Daybell's number.

Det. Duncan said there were flights found for Daybell and her now-husband between Arizona and Idaho from spring 2019.

He also testified about other messages sent or exchanged from Daybell’s phone or saved on her iCloud accounts. Those included screenshots of Vallow’s phone, which they say were taken the day he was shot and killed.

The Chandler detective alleged that based on digital data and other evidence, including what Daybell told them, Vallow may have been dead for about 45 minutes before 911 was called.

Other messages showed Daybell sending her now-husband images of Vallow’s life insurance documents, including one that removed her as the beneficiary.

Prosecutors also showed a message they have brought up throughout the course of the trial from Daybell to Cox. The message said Cox should “stay close”, mentioned things all "coming to a head”, and said they would both be like Nephi.

Daybell’s other brother, earlier this week, testified to the significance of Nephi in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religion. Prosecutors argue the description, based on religious beliefs, would signify a justified killing.

The lunch break began with Det. Duncan still on the stand.

Lori Daybell's first Arizona trial picked back up on Monday, marking the start of week two.

On the fifth day of testimony, Dr. Derek Bumgarner, who performed the autopsy on Vallow, was called by prosecutors as the state's first witness of the week.

Day six of the Lori Daybell murder conspiracy trial kicked off Tuesday with a discussion regarding various motions filed with the court.

The Judge told Daybell she was running out of time to produce witnesses, with the prosecution's case set to wrap in the coming days. Prosecutor Treena Kay said they believe they will rest their case Thursday or possibly even as soon as Wednesday.

Multiple witnesses have not been served that Daybell intended to call. The Judge also said they would have to discuss their relevancy and submit to interviews, but if they’re not served in the next few days, they will be “effectively precluded".

Daybell also apologized for sending subpoenas to next-of-kin, like Larry Woodcock. She said this was an oversight, and her team did not intend to call them. Prosecutors said Daybell had to sign these subpoenas, and the Judge told Daybell to be more diligent next trial.

This is Daybell’s first of two cases here in Arizona. The second will be tried at a later date.

Following the discussion of the motion, Daybell resumed her cross-examination of Chandler Detective Sandra Ynclan.

Daybell’s cross focused on her and her daughter, Tylee Ryan’s, “cooperation” on the day of the shooting in July 2019.

She tried to dispute some of the points made by the prosecution, including Daybell’s nonchalant demeanor.

On redirect, Det. Ynclan was asked about this again.

“Based on what was going on that we had a homicide, her husband had been shot and killed, her brother was the one that had shot and killed her husband, it was inside her home, her children were at least partially present, her demeanor seemed odd given what was going on at the house that day,” said Det. Ynclan.

Following, Det. Ynclan, another Chandler officer, took the stand Detective Ariel Wether.

Det. Werther testified that he was at the scene in July 2019 as an observer. The day he really started being assigned tasks for the case was the day following the shooting.

Det. Werther said Daybell was caught on video at a nearby Burger King about 40 minutes before the 911 call was made. The Chandler Detective looked at multiple data points, including GPS data from Vallow’s phone.

The Chandler Officer was on the stand when the court broke for lunch.

WEEK ONE:

Several witnesses were called to the stand in the first week of trial, including Daybell’s brother, Adam Cox.

Daybell, during cross-examination, seemed to attempt to create separation between her relationship with Adam. One of her final questions included if Adam had heard or seen her or Alex conspire to kill Vallow. Adam said, "No." On redirect, Adam said he told his family he believed Alex and Daybell had planned to kill Vallow. At one point, he even said there was “no doubt in my mind."

Another witness called to the stand was Serena Sharpe, who met Daybell during a religious conference at the end of 2018.

Retired homicide detective Daniel Coons has also been on the stand, testifying that he believes Cox fired the second shot while Vallow was on the ground. He cited the autopsy and evidence from the scene, including a divot found in the wood floor at the rental home where Vallow was shot.

Nancy Jo Hancock, who met Vallow on an LDS dating app a few weeks before his death, also answered questions on the stand.

Chandler Fire Department first responders have also testified about their experiences on the day Vallow was shot.

