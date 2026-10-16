Why some Maricopa County voters still haven't received their mail ballots

PHOENIX — Maricopa County sent mail out ballots last week, but some voters still haven’t received them, according to the Recorder’s Office.

Recorder Justin Heap said voters who still don’t have their ballot by the end of the week should contact his office for a replacement.

“We saw some similar delays during the primary,” he wrote on X on Thursday. “We are monitoring the situation and expect any remaining ballots will be delivered by USPS this week.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

In a statement a day earlier, his office said the large volume of ballots and “recent operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service could mean delays.

ABC15 has reached out to USPS for comment.

The executive director of Our Voice, Our Vote Arizona advised voters who have not yet received their mail ballot to log onto BeBallotReady.Vote to check their registration status and make sure their ballot was mailed. Most of all, she said, they should make sure they cast their ballot.

“Our message to our voters is to not panic and not let these delays discourage them from making their voices heard,” Sena Mohammed said.

You can request a replacement ballot online at BeBallotReady.Vote or call 602-506-1511. The last day to ask for a mail ballot is Oct. 23.

You can also vote in person at an early vote center or on Election Day. You can find a list of vote centers, their hours and their wait times at Locations.Maricopa.Vote.

“Even in the face of these obstacles, we just can't surrender our right to vote,” Mohammed said.