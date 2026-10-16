Valley Metro bus routes getting systemwide revamp for first time in decades 

PHOENIX — Valley Metro wants feedback from bus riders as they redesign a large part of the network for the first time in decades.

Valley Metro Service Planning Deputy Chief Michael Eshleman said ridership has changed in recent years, with buses only carrying roughly 60% of their pre-pandemic ridership.

“We've just seen an immense number of changes, and the bus network has kind of stayed the same,” Eshleman said.

Dozens of routes are proposed to change, some of which will increase frequency and others decrease frequency or end altogether based on ridership numbers.

"To try to keep it cost neutral, so where we add service one place, we might take it away in another. We're trying to do more of what works and less of what doesn’t,” Eshleman said.

Eshleman said a major change is reducing wait times in-between 11 of the busiest bus routes on the weekends from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.