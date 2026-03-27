WATCH: Title 9 Bar in Phoenix to show Women's Final Four games

PHOENIX — As Phoenix gears up to host the NCAA Women's Final Four, one Valley bar is proving the momentum around women’s sports isn’t just happening on the court; it’s happening in the community.

At Title 9 Sports Grill in central Phoenix, former college basketball coach turned restaurant entrepreneur Audrey Corley has created a space where women’s sports finally take center stage.

What started as a bold idea, a bar dedicated to showing women’s games, has grown into a gathering place for athletes, fans, and families who want to cheer together.

Over the past year, the bar has hosted watch parties for leagues like the Professional Women's Hockey and Unrivaled, partnered with local teams, and launched a “Play It Forward” program helping youth teams raise money.

Now, as the city welcomes the Women’s Final Four, the bar is celebrating its one-year anniversary and the growing movement behind women’s sports.

In the video player above, watch this story about a coach who left the sideline to build something bigger, a home-court advantage for women’s sports in Phoenix.