WATCH: Protesters march inside Phoenix Sky Harbor against ICE agents

PHOENIX — A group of protesters took their voices through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of ICE agents from the airport.

Organizers say the presence of ICE at Sky Harbor is sending fear into the migrant community, and since TSA agents are going to be paid now, they say ICE should leave.

“He wants more Americans to come into the airport and be used to seeing ICE agents walking all over in our own communities, but here’s the thing: Americans have seen what ICE is all about,” said one organizer.

Watch the protesters make their way through the airport and hear their message in the video player above.