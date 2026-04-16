Erika Kirk visit to Valley High School moved off campus

PHOENIX — Erika Kirk will no longer be visiting Pinnacle High School next week after a student club invited her to campus to speak. The Paradise Valley Unified School District announced the event would be moved off campus and held after school to avoid disruptions to the school day.

“This adjustment allows the school to prioritize the continuity of the learning environment while still honoring the legal protections afforded to student-led organizations under the Federal Equal Access Act,” the district said in a statement to parents.

Kirk was invited by students in an organization called Club America, which has chapters in high schools across the country and is affiliated with Turning Point USA. Turning Point USA was founded by the late Charlie Kirk. His wife, Erika, became the CEO of Turning Point after his assassination at Utah Valley State University in September 2025.

Kirk canceled an event in Georgia earlier this week, citing security concerns and threats on her life. Many parents sent ABC15 messages saying they were concerned about student safety with Kirk coming to the school.

“Totally ok with them having it, I support them having it, just not in the middle of the school day, it’s a learning environment, it’s going to be disruptive, there will be weapons on the school ground, there will be people arguing, protesting, not the place or the time to do it,” parent Bobbee Noland said.

Kirk is still scheduled to speak alongside President Donald Trump at Dream City Church in Phoenix on Friday, April 17.