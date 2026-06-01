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Peoria police looking for endangered 12-year-old boy last seen Monday morning

Elijah Viera was last seen in the area of 103rd and Northern avenues
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Elijah Viera
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PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are asking the public for help locating an endangered 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday morning.

Police say Elijah Viera was last seen in the area of 103rd and Northern avenues.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’2”, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing and black jeans, and was riding on a white electric bicycle.

Family told police Viera has a developmental disability that "may impair his ability to recognize danger and safely return home."

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

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